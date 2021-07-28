United Kingdom-based FIFA football agent, Drew Uyi paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of Department of State Service (DSS), Bichi last week .

Bichi is the father of Abba Bichi, a former superstar in the Nigeria’s U-17 Golden Eaglets who have attract interest from various European team but can only sign a professional contract once he turns 18.

Uyi, an athlete branding expert and brand builder for professional players/athletes was at the office of the DG of the DSS appreciate and thank Bich for allowing his son Bichi jr. to pursue a career in the round leather game.

“I am here to thank you for allowing your son to pursue his football dreams unlike other parents who will just want their children to pursue only academic. I am also here to show the support I have for you and your son because in anything one is doing, relationship is key,” Uyi said.

Uyi also informed Bichi that his son has been doing great in his career, as Bichi jr. is already getting endorsements from various top companies, among which is Dakinda,

The sports business expert presented a framed Jersey to the DG of the DSS during the visit.

In his response, Bichi commended Uyi for being an agent who is doing something different in football with branding. He is giving the guy the platform that talent without platform is useless.

“His career has taken a huge turn for the best with the work,” Bichi said.

Biyi jr. is the most recognizable Nigerian young soccer player in the media & social media. He is verified across all three platforms Instagram, Twitter & TikTok, the first at such a tender age of 17.

This in part is due to the works that Drew Uyi has done for the youngster, who has also bagged major endorsement deals from companies like Dakinda, Alliance in Motion

