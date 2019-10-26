Whether you’ve decided to pop to your local pub, get the beers in at home or take advantage of a few beer hampers, there’s nothing stopping you from having a good time with your favourite beer.

Here is a few tips on how to enjoy your beer properly:

•Always drink your beer in a mug or glass made from natural materials

•Pour beer into the centre of your glass from a height of 2-3cms. Wait for the foam to settle and then top off the glass ¾ of its height

•Drink it in small sips to appreciate the flavour

•Always drink beer just above room temperature

•Beer can be served with all dishes but goes particularly well with fatty meat, smoked food, and high-fat cheeses

•Only store your beer bottles standing up and not laying down on their sides