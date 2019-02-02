TWO glasses of water 30 minutes before a meal helps digestion.
- 1 glass of water before taking a bath/shower helps lower blood pressure.
- 1 glass of water before going to bed avoids stroke or heart attack
Happy drinking (H20)!!
TWO glasses of water 30 minutes before a meal helps digestion.
Happy drinking (H20)!!
ONE of the most important organs in the body is the heart. It pumps blood to every...
© 2018 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2018 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply