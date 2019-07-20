When not chilled, white wine is, simply put, unpleasant. Even a nice bottle of wine can leave you with a sour taste in your mouth if it’s warm.

So beyond always chilling your bottle of white, do yourself a favour and chill your glass, too.

Just place a handful of ice in a wine glass and slosh it around in a circular motion until the exterior of the glass is frosty. Dump the ice and pour the wine into the chilled glass. This trick will help your wine stay chilled longer as you drink it.

It also ensures that your white wine stays nice and cool.