By Gabriel Dike

Chancellor and proprietor of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), Pastor Folorunso Williams Kumuyi, has charged the new Governing Council to take the four years old institution to the next level.

Pastor Kumuyi gave the charge while inaugurating the 11-man governing council led by a former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Steve Odi-Owei.

Represented by AUL chairman, Board of Trustees, Pastor Phillip Oluwi, the chancellor, acknowledged the efforts of the first governing council led by Prof. Silas Dada and management team for the critical roles they played in the progress that the university has made.

He said despite the disruption caused by the economic crunch and COVID-19 pandemic, AUL graduated the first set of students in July 2021 in record time.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

According to him, the pioneer council with management also established partnership and collaborations across the World and that many of AUL students are trailblazers and have continued to perform in local and international competitions and exams.

“There have been scholarship offered to some of the students based on academic merits and many more testimonies have proven that we are taking off from a good point. All of these were successes achieved through healthy synergies with the university management.

“I encourage the new governing council being inaugurated to continue to work with management to expand and improve the template of your predecessors.’’

He explained that the new council is a blend of accomplished academics, university administrators and experienced professionals from different fields. The chancellor said he expect the Prof. Odi-Owei led governing council is determined to do more.

Kumuyi, who is also the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, urged the council to bring their wealth of talent, experience and expertise in promoting the core values and improving the academic and administrative profile of the university.

Said he: ‘’I charge you all therefore to bring to the table your priceless experience and expertise to drive the vision of Anchor University. Your tasks may appear daunting challenging but with God on your side, they will become stepping stones to greater successes.’’

The chancellor advised the council to improve on the ranking of AUL, attract the best brains, develop income-generating programmes and ventures, attract grants and support from governments, corporate organisations and notable bodies across the World.

Kumuyi told the council members to focus on projects, expansion, construction of the new campus, facility development, training for staff and retaining the ones already at the university.

The AUL proprietor said he is certain that there would be challenges on the way but that they are guaranteed his support as they navigate through the mandate in Anchor University.

In his acceptance speech, the Pro-Chancellor, chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Odi-Owei, thanked the proprietor for finding the council members worthy to pilot the affairs of AUL.

Prof. Odi-Owei described their appointment as a call to serve the university and promised to put in their best as well as continue from the solid foundation laid by the first council.

He said the council is conscious of the legacies they will leave behind based on the charge by the chancellor and pledged to uplift the university.

Vice Chancellor of AUL, Prof. Joseph Afolayan, said the inauguration of the new council is an indication that the university is making progress.

Prof. Afolayan said the background of the council members showed they will take the university to another level like the first governing council did and hoped they will overcome the challenges and break new grounds.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .