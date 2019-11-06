The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 58-year-old driver, Okuchukwu Oputa, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly abducting his daughter from his estranged wife.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and abduction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others to abduct his seven-year-old daughter from the custody of her mother without her consent.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by threatening one Mrs Chinwe Udeze, when she called to find out about the whereabouts and wellbeing of her daughter.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June 2014, at No. 95 Baale Street, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos.

“The complainant left the defendant’s house due to domestic violence, which led to the abduction of the child,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the offences violated Sections 168, 268 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

NAN reports that the punishment for conspiracy for a convicted offender is seven years imprisonment, while offences of breach of peace and abduction attract two years and six months respectively.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsemi, admitted the defendant to a N100,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Osunsemi, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 13 for hearing. (NAN)