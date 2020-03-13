A 42-year-old commercial bus driver, Sulaimon Alarape, who drove in a reckless manner and knocked down a man, was on Friday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Alarape with reckless driving and knocking down a pedestrian, obstruction of road users and driving without licence.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Agege Road, inward Oshodi by Total filling station in Lagos on Feb. 8.

Akadu alleged that Alarape drove a Volkswagen bus with registration no. KTU 379 XM in a reckless and dangerous manner on a public highway and knocked down Tunde Soliu, who sustained a fracture on his leg.

“Alarape drove on the public highway without the prescribed papers which includes a driver’s license, vehicle license, certificates of road worthiness and insurance,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 18, 19, 7(1) 40, and 14 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case till March 31 for mention. (NAN)