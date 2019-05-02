A driver, Ayeyi Adegboye, who drove a wine Audi car with registration number KTP-668 RG the night of April 27 along Erinje-Okitipupa road, Okitipupa, Ondo State, allegedly crushed two motorcyclists to death.

According to an eye witness who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa gave the names of the deceased as Olaniyan Akinmoye and Sola Akinlose.

Mr Bode Akinmoye, a family member of one the deceased, also told NAN that although the driver was apprehended by the Okitipupa Police Division, but the case was not being treated according to the law of the land.

He said that some powers that be want to hijack the case so that offender would not be brought to book.

“The driver oversped on the highway on that Saturday night and crushed two motorcyclist, Olaniyan Akinmoye and Sola Akinlose to death.

“The driver has been arrested by the Okitipupa Police but since then, we did not hear anything about the case again.

“I think some powers that be want to hijack the case so that the offender will not face the law. This is injustice,” he said.

He explained that the deceased were returning from Ode-Erinje when the driver allegedly ran over them.

All efforts by NAN to speak with the Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer (DPO), DSP Olubukola Abe, on the matter proved abortive as he did not pick his calls and did not respond to the text message sent to his phone.

NAN also confirmed that the case has not been charged to court.

Meanwhile, SP Femi Joseph, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to NAN on telephone.

He said that the alleged driver was not the one who killed the motorcyclist, saying that he had a lone accident in a scene different from where the different from where the motorcyclists killed.

Joseph said that investigation was ongoing to ensure that the culprit was apprehended by the police.

“The alleged driver was not culprit, his car is in our custody but he has been released partially on bail but investigation is still on to apprehend the original culprit,” he said.

The remains of the deceased were however taken to the Okitipupa General hospital.

(NAN)