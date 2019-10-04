A driver, Jamiu Anbali, who allegedly knocked down a pedestrian with his bus, appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday.

Anbali, 29, was brought before the court on charges of reckless driving and manslaughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against him.

Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, prosecuting the case , told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 27, along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Olatunde said that Anbali, the driver of a Hummer bus with registration number XB 274 FUF, drove recklessly and caused the death of one Mr Peter Ebose, 32.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 19 and 20 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mr T.A. Agbona, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in the like sum.

The magistrate added that the defendant must submit his international passport to the courg’s clerk and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Agbona adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention. (NAN)