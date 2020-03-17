A 53-year-old man, Folorunsho Ogundiminegha, on Tuesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged reckless driving that caused an injury on a pedestrian.

The defendant, who resides at No. 4, Omoboriowo St., Ikotun, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of reckless driving, causing injury, driving against traffic and driving without licence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Dooney Raphael, told the court that Ogundiminegha committed the offences on March 7 at 7.00p.m., at Amuwo-Odofin area of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

He alleged that the defendant drove a Suzuki mini bus with registration number FST 530 XZ against traffic and injured one 69-year-old Mrs Titilola Ajani as she was crossing the highway.

He added that the defendant drove the car without a valid licence.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 7, 19, 22(1) and 26 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Adeniyi Ajiferuke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He directed that one of of the sureties should be a blood relation of the defendant and have means of livelihood.

He adjourned the case until June 17 for trial. (NAN)