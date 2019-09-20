A 43-year-old driver, Kehinde Rasheed, on Friday appeared in a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife and her boyfriend with a broken bottle.

Rasheed, who resides at Ilaje area of Bariga, Lagos, is charged with two counts of assault and occasioning harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 15 at 3.45p.m. at Jola Osho Junction, Bariga.

Oriabure said the defendant beat-up his ex-wife, Mrs Amudat Rasheed, in a store after they failed to reach an agreement over their children’s welfare.

“The defendant also stabbed his former wife’s boyfriend, Mr Olajide Ogunji, when he tried to stop him from beating her,” he said.

Oriabure said the complainants suffered grievous injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 171 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 171 stipulates a three-year jail term for unlawful assault, while Section 173 also provides three years for assault occasioning harm.

Magistrate E.N. Ojuromi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ojuromi ordered that the surety must be above 40 year and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for mention. (NAN)