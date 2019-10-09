The police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old driver, Gadafi Ibrahim, in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly injuring a traffic warden when he was pushed out of his moving vehicle.

The police charged Ibrahim, who resides at Mairuwa Street Makers in Kakuri area of Kaduna, with criminal conspiracy, obstructing public servant in the discharge of duty and causing grievous bodily harm.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the matter was reported on Sept. 30, at Magaji Gari Police Division, Kaduna by Denson.

Baba alleged that the defendant ordered his boy to push Insp. Felicia Denson, out of his moving vehicle on the Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, when he was arrested for obstructing traffic.

He said that Denson sustained grievous injuries.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59, 113 and 199(1) of the Penal Code, Law of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must submit two of his recent passport photographs.

Dauda adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for hearing. (NAN)