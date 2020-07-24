For allegedly driving carelessly on the highway and knocking down a pedestrian, a 44-year-old Driver, Johnson Adekoya, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adekoya, who resides at 18, Fakunbi St., Okunola, Egbeda Lagos, is being tried for alleged careless driving and causing the death of someone.

The Prosecutor, SP Clifford Ogu told the court that the offences were committed on June 19 along Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja.

Ogu alleged that the Adekoya drove carelessly on the way and knocked down one Olanrewaju Olokesusi, who was crossing the road.

The prosecutor also alleged that the victim died immediately due to the injury he sustained when he hit his head on the ground.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 50(1) and 52 of the Lagos State Traffic Law and Regulation, 2018.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K Matepo admitted the defendant to bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for mention. (NAN)