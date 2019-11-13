A 37-year-old driver, Sunday Nworu, who allegedly punched a policeman in the face on Wednesday appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Nworu, who lives at No. 26 Temitope St., Iyana-Iyesi, is charged with assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant the offence on Nov. 10, at about 9 p.m., at Oyede Street,Oju-Ore, Ota, Ogun.

Mustapha alleged that the defendant punched Insp. Yusuf Ajayi in the face while performing his lawful duty.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi, ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for further hearing. (NAN)