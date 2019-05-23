Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Four pupils of Ugwube Primary School, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been crushed to death by a driver.

The crash left 10 others injured.

Three of the pupils died on the spot while the fourth died in the hospital where the injured were taken to.

Eye-witnesses said the pupils, who had just closed from school, were milling down the Oba/Nnewi Old Road back to their homes, when the driver in a sports utility vehicle rammed into them.

They attributed the crash to recklessness of the driver, who they claimed was making a telephone call when he lost control of the vehicle.

“He veered off his lane into the other before ramming into the kids, killing three instantly, while the fourth one died at the hospital.

“The corpses of the deceased were deposited at Gateway Hospital mortuary, Oba. Two of those children killed are of same parents.”

President-General of Aboji Akanano Union, Oba, Dozie Nweke, described the mishap as unfortunate and great loss to Oba people and the families of the pupils.

He enjoined the affected parents to take heart.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the driver, whose name was given as Chibuzor Elebo.

The Oba Divisional Police Officer, Ifeanyi Abanaofor said: “The injured were about 10 and they have been taken to various hospitals for medical attention. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been arrested.”