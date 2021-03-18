By Christopher Oji

A commercial bus driver on Tuesday killed Obasu Segun Godwin, an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with matchet, injured another person while many others narrowly escaped death.

The driver and others were protesting the impounding of his vehicle after he contravened traffic law.

Managing Director, LATSMA, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, canondemned the unwarranted murder of the officer and the assault on another officer, Adeniyi Hakeem, by the operator of a Suzuki commercial bus otherwise known as ‘korope’ and others at Anthony area of Lagos State.

He said:” Obasu Segun Godwin and Adeniyi Hakeem, were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the driver of a commercial bus with registration number FKJ 452 YC, plying Bariga to Oshodi via the Ikorodu Road axis in cohort with some other drivers, after his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the Traffic Law of the state.

A statment by Asst. Director, Public Affairs, LATSMA, Mr Filade Olumide, stated that :”The sad fact about the whole saga was that the two officers were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day before the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers went berserk, seeking any LASTMA officers to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

“Obazu was struck severally with machetes resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Hakeem, who was also attacked in similar fashion has been hospitalised and in coma. Some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area were lucky to escape the mob attack.

“The agency has warned all cultists doubling as commercial bus drivers that any traffic violation or infraction would be punished as enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Seven of the culprits have been caught and handed over to the police while the driver of the bus and others are still at large, assuring that the police would conduct a proper investigation, just as the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on all those found guilty of taking laws into their hands.

“LASTMA, Director of Operations, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba maintained that this is a very sad event which could have been averted, stressing that the unfortunate incident would not deter the agency from carrying out its functions and duties.”