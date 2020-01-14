Romanus Okoye

A driver, Mr. Uchenna Maduka, 38, has pleaded guilty to conversion of the sum N225,000, being proceeds of vehicle sale to his personal use and a Badagry Magistrate Court in Lagos State ordered that he be remanded pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Maduka, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conversion and breach of the peace.

The Magistrate, Mr. Patrick Ademokaiya, said that the defendant should be kept in a Custodial Centre Ademokaiya and adjourned the case until January 21.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Nkem Akpan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Nov. 8, 2019, and January 2020, at Magbo area of Badagry. The prosecutor said that the defendant sold a Sienna bus he was driving and unlawfully concerted the proceeds to his use. He said that the vehicle, with registration number KTU 603 XY, belonged to one Mr Charles Kwentoh.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by converting the sum of N225,000 belonging to one Charles Kwentoh to his own use,” he said. The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 186 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.