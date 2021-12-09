From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A driver in Delta State, one Chike is now on the run after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl to death.

The fleeing suspect who is a driver under the state government establishment, is said to be married with two children.

He allegedly raped the victim at a hotel in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

But the victim gave up the ghost at a hospital in Asaba, the state capital where she was rushed to.

A source said before her death, the victim told her sister that she was taken to a hotel (names withheld) at Issele-Uku where she was allegedly raped.

According to the source, after raping, the suspect used a white tissue paper to wipe blood from the victim’s private part.

Our correspondent learnt that the remains of the victim were deposited at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) morgue, Asaba.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident on Thursday in Asaba.

Edafe said the fleeing suspect would soon be trapped down, noting that operatives have spread out the dragnets.

