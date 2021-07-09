The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the commencement of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for fresh applicants of the National Drivers License in all Driving Schools nationwide.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said this is another great move towards enhancing the integrity of the National Drivers license.

This, he said, will be done through the Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP) to eliminate all incidences of road traffic crashes resulting from bad road use culture.

He said that the computer-based test for driver’s license applicants had begun nationwide from 1 June, 2021, hence, the need for the public to be aware.

Oyeyemi revealed that the introduction of the Computer-Based Test is to ensure conformity with globally-acceptable standards on drivers’ training.

He said that there is the urgent need to tackle high-level of road traffic crashes occurring as a result of human factors, which contribute more than 75% of road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

The FRSC boss said that applicants are expected to undergo a total of 26 sessions during their training in the various Driving Schools before certificates will be issued to them.

He, however, said that with the introduction of the test, at the end of the 25th session, the Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP) portal will automatically generate exam numbers.

According to him, the applicant is expected to use the number to log into the CBT portal to access the examination questions.

“A total of 35 multi-choice questions are to be answered within a duration of 30 minutes and successful applicants must be able to score 60% and above.

“This is to secure a pass mark that will guarantee the issuance of driving certificates. Failure to secure the pass mark will lead to rewriting the test 7 days after,” he added.

Oyeyemi said that the introduction of the new programme is to complement existing efforts of the Corps towards ensuring the standardisation of driving school programmes.

He said that it is also expected to translate into producing a better crop of drivers with a great deal of knowledge of safe road use.

He emphasized that the Corps will continue to implement policies that will lead to the eradication of road traffic crashes.

He said if the crop of drivers on the roads are properly trained, more than 75% of crashes on the road could have been mitigated, indicating that human factor is the major cause of crashes.

Oyeyemi therefore called on the various State Governments to expedite action by ensuring that the State Motor Licensing Authorities key into this life-saving programme as Driving Schools have been mandated to ensure compliance with immediate effect.

The FRSC boss also advised State Governments to ensure that CBT is compulsory for all applicants before driving tests are done. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.