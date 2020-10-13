Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Drivers of minibuses and taxis in Edo State, yesterday, protested alleged imposition of N200 levy by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The protesters who marched round Benin City, barricaded the Government’s House, thereby hindered vehicular and human movement to and from the government house.

The protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions such as, “We voted for Obaseki not employee and NURTW, “We say no to employee N200 levy,” said they can only pay government approved levy and not illegal levies.

Addressing Journalists at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, spokesperson for the drivers, Richard Owali, said the levy is not within the tax approved by the State government.

Owali, explained that before the just concluded governorship election, they had been paying N400 for tickets, but they are now being forced by the transport union to pay additional N200 or risk being beaten.