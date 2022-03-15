By Damiete Braide, Lagos

There is palpable fear among commuters along Iyana Oba/Isheri road as bus drivers are protesting over the death of two of their members killed this morning by the Lagos State Taskforce at Isheri.

One of the drivers who identified himself as Femi said two of their members were killed by members of the taskforce this morning when they carried passengers to Egbeda.from Iyana Oba.

According to Femi, ‘we are expressing our grievances towards the inhuman treatment meted on bus drivers by members of the taskforce.’

Some of the bus drivers carrying sticks were seen discharging passengers from buses conveying passengers at major bus stops.

A commuter who preferred to be anonymous said, she was in a bus at Igando when the bus drivers ordered all the passengers to disembark from the bus.