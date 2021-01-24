From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Fifteen people have died on the Kaduna-Abuja highways in the last 72 hours, in road traffic crashes caused by driving in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “This information was presented in a research feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the military and security agencies conducting security operations along the route.

The figure was presented along with a report of the latest crash, which occurred early this morning around the Greenfield University in Chikun local government.

“The crash involved a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja and was caused by a combination of speeding and driving against the direction of traffic. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and tip over on its side, as seen in the pictures attached.

“Seven persons died in the crash, with five injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Troops and security agencies helped clear the site and ensure the normal flow of traffic.

“Several other fatal accidents have occurred recently along the route, all caused by drivers switching lanes to drive against the normal flow of traffic, usually leading to head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles.

“On Saturday morning, two lives were lost in such a crash around Olam Farms. Two days before that, four persons died in another crash close to the NYSC camp. A similar crash occurred last Wednesday, January 20th 2021.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the report, and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

“The Governor reiterated his call to drivers plying the highway to desist from dangerous practices, especially speeding and driving against the flow of traffic, which remains prohibited by the Kaduna State Government.

“While acknowledging the inconvenience posed by defects on the route, the Governor pointed out that the risks incurred by switching to another lane to drive against the flow of traffic are too great, as clearly indicated by the number of deadly crashes witnessed on the route in the past month.

“Security agencies will continue to enforce compliance on the route. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to report violations, crashes and other abnormalities to the Kaduna State Security Operations”.