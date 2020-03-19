Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba apparently backed John Obi Mikel’s decision to mutually terminate his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor.

Including the striker’s second spell at Stamford Bridge, both Mikel and Drogba were teammates at Chelsea for seven years and the two players still maintain close ties to this day.

It was believed that the former Nigeria captain asked for his contract to be mutually terminated because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

From his Instagram account, Mikel made a statement about the coronavirus situation on Saturday, stating: “There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and do not want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled, as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Responding to Mikel’s post, Drogba said: “Words of wisdoms Mikel John Obi”.

Similarly, Nigerian forward, Brown Ideye backed Mikel’s decision to walk away from his Turkish Super Lig side over the continuation of the league despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking with brila.net, the former West Brom player said he would have done the same thing if he were in the shoes of Mikel.

“I will do the same thing. I was shocked that the Turkish league was still on,” said Ideye.

“I only found out, when I was going through livescore and saw there were games played in Turkey. I was shocked. Even the highest paid players and biggest leagues in the world have all shut down.”