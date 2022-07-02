Paul Erewuba

Former Cote d’Ivoire captain and Chelsea of England legend, Didier Drogba has tipped Super Eagles and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen to win the World Best Player award in the nearest future.

The Ivorian said this in Italy as host of the ‘Global Youth Tourism Summit’ in Sorrento

He was reported to have said that he loves Osimhen’s football sense and his ability to score goals.

Commenting on Italian football, Drogba reportedly praised the young Nigerian forward after he did so well in his first two seasons in Serie A.

“Osimhen? I really like him. Oh yeah, he’s a great striker.

Can he become one of the greatest in the world? Yes it is possible, in football everything is possible. When you have a talent like his, I think it’s just a question of momentum ”.

Osimhen, was last season in the Italian Serie A voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) for U-23 footballers.

The Napoli hitman beat Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao to the prize after making 26 appearances overall and playing 1,970 minutes and scoring 14 goals.