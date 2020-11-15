For a successful ecommerce business, one must be able to effectively drop ship his or her goods which will then result in financial freedom.

This was the words of the the co-founder of Scale Online, Emiliano Guerrero in a recent statement.

Drop-shipping is a retail fulfillment method where a store doesn’t keep the products it sells in stock. Instead, when a store sells a product using the drop-shipping model, it purchases the item from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customer.

According to Guerrero, “There are really four stages of any great business: Birth, Offense, Defense, and Death,” he claims. “I would say that less than 95% of businesses even make it to the offense stage; Most businesses just follow the stages of birth and then death.”

By drop-shipping, I have been able to scale stores on the Amazon marketplace to six figures, without having to actively see or touch any inventory. “Through selling on Amazon, I learned the importance of hiring employees and having systems in place to scale stores.

This led me into launching my first start-up, Scale Online. Offering personalized consulting and direct store management services.

Scale Online has created opportunities for Guerrero and his business partner to help individuals and companies create their own Amazon based eCommerce store, while providing a back-end team to handle nearly all of the logistics.

Through Scale Online and ZGN, Guerrero hopes to help others experience the same financial freedom he has.

“Financial freedom is the ability to do what makes you happy without worrying about the costs associated with said happiness. If what makes you happy is spending time with your family, new experiences, building a company, or donating to charity; it’s the ability to do that.

I care about freedom and problem solving. But for me, my true happiness stems from impact, a combination of freedom and problem solving at scale. That is my northern light”, he added.