Elder statesman and erudite scholar, Prof. Anya O. Anya, has advised three of the presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal, to honourably drop their ambition for 2023 and join hands to entrench equity, justice and fairness in Nigeria.

The scientist and boardroom guru, who took a swipe at the trio over their alleged statements on rotation/zoning of the presidency, where they were quoted as abandoning the party’s constitutional provision on zoning to canvas for merit and competence, said by their actions they have lost the character to contest the position.

Speaking in a keynote address, “Nigeria: In search of statesmen, patriots and elders,” which he delivered at the South East Leadership Press Conference organized by Ahamefuna Socio-Cultural Organisation in Enugu, and which he dedicated to the memory of Ahmed Joda and Allison Ayida whom he described as statesmen and patriots, Anya lamented that Atiku, Saraki and Tambuwal who are founding members of PDP were now denying the instrument that gave them opportunity to serve Nigeria.

Noting that there has been a lot of discussion over the issue of zoning and no zoning, Anya said: “Section 7 (2) (c) of the PDP constitution states as follows “…in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices.”

Addressing the trio individually he said: “In this regard I will most sincerely apologise to three gentlemen whom I respect and have usually taken seriously. All three have held high offices in Nigeria, and one is still a governor of his state. All three are founding members of the PDP who have accepted zoning as a political instrument to stabilise the nation. They are all now repudiating the instrument that gave them the opportunity to serve this nation in the first place.

“The first is His Excellency and Right Honourable Aminu Tambuwal. From the media, it is reported that he is now counselling the repudiation of that section of their party’s constitution that legitimises zoning and his argument is hinged on the issue of merit. Let me say that you do not pluck merit out of the air. Merit is built on a foundation that can carry the superstructure of competitiveness, fairness, justice and equity.

“You are young; you are a lawyer and you are the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State. The future is still ahead of you. The greatest service you can give to Nigeria at this point in time is to pull Sokoto State out from its lowly place as the poorest state that has the highest proportion of illiterate out of school children in our nation.

“The second person is His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the scion of a great Nigeria. You are well educated and there is still a future. Before you have acquitted yourself honourably so far in your service to Nigeria, but your present company among those who will ride roughshod over the constitution of your party in which your father helped in building the foundation of the party. On the basis of the character, legacy and duty, I would plead that you reconsider your present posture.

“The third and last of the three is the Wakili Adamawa and former vice president of this nation. I am aware of your great services to our nation. You know that in the past I had supported your ambition. Only our Creator knows why things have gone the way they went especially in 2019. My faith says under all circumstances it is well. I believe a time to build and invest on a different foundation is now, and you are not lacking in younger friends who owe you loyalty and who can repay your support with unquantifiable goodwill. You can help build a better and a different nation. Through your support of younger leaders it can be done. Despite all that, I have said as (a piece of) advice, I remain independent of all party affiliations: I am no party member.”

Further decrying how political leaders emerge in the country, Anya urged Nigerians to be awake to their civic responsibilities saying: “While we were unmindful of the political environment especially the selection process of potential leaders, venal godfathers took over and the result has been the avoidable evil system that has been imposed on us – monetised, unrepresentative of the people and lacking in character and values. However, there is now an emerging paradigm shift in our political environment. That incipient change has been signposted by the #EndSARS debacle. Unfortunately, our politicians have misread the signals. More surprises are surely on their way. So 2022 presages a bumpy ride into 2023.

“A cursory look at the characters who have dared to present themselves to the Nigerian people as candidates for the President of the Federal Republic, I flinch at the impudence. You cannot help but ask the question of how Nigeria has descended so low that touts, common thieves and layabouts with no character have determined to insult us.”