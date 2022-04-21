A group made up of traditional rulers, Abia North youth groups, professionals, academicians, prominent members of the political class and top businessmen, under the auspices of Abia North Stakeholders, has told senatorial aspirants from Abia North to forget their senatorial ambitions for the interest of the zone.

According to a statement, yesterday, the group is drumming support for the re-election of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The leader of the group, Kalu Ncheghe, said indices showed that the Senate chief whip performed far better than other senators from the state.

“The group believes Kalu’s performance as the senator representing Abia North senatorial district is the best in the history of the state and Nigeria at large,” Ncheghe said.

The group appealed to the people of Abia North senatorial district to continue to support the Senate chief whip, noting that Kalu was ready to do more for the district.

Ncheghe said: “Kalu’s performance as a senator is the best in the history of Abia State and Nigerian at large. We are bi-partisan. Our interest is the development of Abia North senatorial district.

“We need to encourage and support his aspiration in 2023. If Nigerians doesn’t anoint him as the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, we will love to see him in the red chambers again. What he has done as a senator is unprecedented. The building of roads, schools and distribution of educational materials is the first of its kind in Abia North senatorial district.

“The bills, motions and infrastructure development is the best we have seen since 1999.

“We should not joke with our best at this critical time. We need more development in Abia North. Therefore, I am appealing to all to continue to trust Kalu even beyond 2023 for more development.

“We are ready to refund money to all the senatorial aspirants from Abia North senatorial district. Kalu is the consensus of all, including our traditional rulers,” the statement said.