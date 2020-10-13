Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reportedly dropped two players from the team that lost to Algeria on Friday, according to owngoalnigeria.com.

Sources close to the team said some major changes would take place in the team based on what Rohr has been experimenting with in training.

It was gathered that Paul Onuachu and Semi Ajayi are likely to be axed from the starting line up, while Samuel Kalu is out of the team on precautionary measures after copping injury.

Super Eagles’ stand-in skipper William Troost-Ekong however has returned to his base in England to honour this Friday’s Championship tie against Derby County.