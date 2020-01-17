Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of its efforts to ensure safety, the officials of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Sokoto State have sealed off seven retail outlets of Liquefied Petroleum Gas otherwise known as cooking gas operating within Sokoto metropolis.

The affected outlets, according to Mohammed Makera, Head DPR Sokoto Field Office, were axed for operating in an unsafe environments and without obtaining licence.

Makera added out for a total number of Seventeen cooking gas outlets inspected, five were sanctioned for operating without obtaining licence while two were shutdown for safety reason.

He added that, the operation was a follow up to its earlier warning to operators of illegal outlets in the state.

He recalled that the DPR had in September 2019, organized sensitization exercise where all operators of Liquefied Petroleum Gas retail outlets in Sokoto were asked to acquire licence or risk close down of their facilities.

He vowed that the Department will not relent in ensuring that issue of safety is taken serious by all sundry.

“We are looking at the safety aspect of it because you can not operating near schools or live electrical wires. This exercise will continue with the assistance of security agencies till all retail outlets comply with safety measures and we will not relent in sensitizing them.” He maintained.

Makera urged prospective retailers to always approach DPR office for sensitization, procedure tips and approval before setting up such gas stores rather than endangering their lives and that of public.