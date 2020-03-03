The House of Representatives has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to be alive to their responsibilities in checkmating drug abuse in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Omowunmi Ogunlola (APC-Ekiti) at the plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Ogunlola said that drugs and narcotics were manufactured for use to combat some health challenges, noting, however, that wrongful use of drugs was contrary to the purpose for which they were produced.

She said that the rate at which drugs were being abused, mainly by the youth, was alarming rate, with its attendant consequences.

The lawmaker said that the youth were the future of any country and that if a sizeable number of them continually engaged in drugs abuse, it might spell doom for the future of the nation.

“It was in appreciation of the need to combat the above situation that the Federal Government established the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.

“Despite the statutory measures put in place to eradicate indiscriminate use and abuse of drugs, there seems to be little or no impact, judging by the reports from the media on incessant abuse of drugs.

“There are increasing incidents of misdemeanour, resulting in harassment, unruly behaviour on the part of the youth, unbridled killings of fellow citizens, even in some unbelievable circumstances, involving children killing their parents,” she said.

The lawmaker said that if the trend should be allowed to continue unabated, Nigerian streets might be populated by lunatics in the next 10 years.

She, therefore, called on parents to be alive to their responsibilities of giving their children proper upbringing.

The House urged the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to ensure that only qualified pharmacists were allowed to run pharmacy shops.

The lower legislative chamber also urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on media campaigns against drug abuse, while sensitising citizens on the disastrous effects of drug abuse on individuals involved and the society at large.

NAN reports that the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau), mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Narcotics to ensure implementation. (NAN)