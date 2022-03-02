From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Executive Director of Patricklingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Patrick Onwuelingo, has called for sustained efforts to end the menace of drugs in society, due to the dangerous effects of drugs on the human body and their negative effects on society.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation workshop against the abuse of drugs with a focus on Crystal Meth, popularly known as Mkpurummili, Chief Onwuelingo said the workshop became necessary because of the heartbreaking increase in the cases of substance abuse, especially crystal meth in the South East.

According to Onwuelingo, drug addicts are not just a danger to themselves, but to everyone around them because they are capable of anything, including murder.

He called on community leaders, religious organisations, educational institutions and relevant government agencies to join in the fight against drug abuse for the betterment of society.

Onwuelingo said the partnership with NDLEA was part of performing his company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of discouraging the consumption of hard drugs, such as methamphetamine.

While commending activities of the NDLEA in Imo, Onwuelingo urged youths to reject drugs and build a society that they and generations after them would be proud of.

In her presentation, Nwazor Onyinye, a public health physician, said drugs such as crystal meth, are dangerous and have long-term effects on the body.

She explained that the effects include dependency, psychosis, weight loss, stroke, irregular heartbeat, damage to the brain similar to Parkinson’s disease, stroke and epilepsy.

She urged those currently abusing drugs to seek advice from medical personnel on how they could stop the acts.

Also speaking at the workshop, Damian Onwujuru, the proprietor of Damian’s Secondary School in Akokwa called for inquiries into the causes of substance abuse among the youths.

He also called on families, kindreds, villages, communities, LGAs, States and the nation at large to find ways to provide skills to the teeming unemployed youths.

He further urged churches to wake up to reality and avoid giving the youths the impression that there is no difference between a true believer and a non-believer.

Speaking during the programme, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Reuben Apeh, described drug abuse as ‘an evil wind that blows nobody any good.’

Apeh, a Commander of Narcotics, who commended the company for the partnership, charged other good spirited Nigerians to tow the same path.

‘We have to help the youth understand that no one who indulges in drugs lives a successful life because drugs affect not just the user, but the family and community at large.

‘It leads to loss of dignity and has severe health implications such as memory loss and psychological imbalance. We want youths to say no to drugs.’

The workshop attracted school administrators, community leaders, medical professionals and the NDLEA.