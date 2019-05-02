Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, recently partnered with the the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akure, Ondo State, on a project geared towards using drama for therapeutic purposes for suspected drug addicts undergoing rehabilitation in the NDLEA office.

Representatives of the department, Mrs. Lilian Bakare and Laide Nasir, created a drama skit which served as template for generating therapeutic experience for the clients of the NDLEA office through an aspect of theatre they termed Theatre for Development (TFD).

The drama tells the story of a certain Chief Agbaje, an ex-drug addict but became chief judge of a state after he was arrested and rehabilitated by the NDLEA.

Agbaje visits some clients in the NDLEA office to see how they are faring and ends up telling them his story of being a drug addict, peddler and cultist who is rescued from his path of destruction by the arrest and subsequent rehabilitation by the NDLEA officials.

His story inspires the clients who also were trained by both Nasir and Bakare to take part in performing the drama skit in what is described as Theatre for Development (TFD) in Theatre terminology and a therapeutic method to heal the clients.

Daily Sun witnessed some of the rehearsals and the final performance by a crew of the university representatives, some officials of the NDLEA and the clients. One of the clients said: “I have learnt that indulging in drug addiction can ruin one’s life, send one to jail and destroy one. But also that if one submits himself for rehabilitation by government agency, one can become useful to oneself, the society and family.”

Another testified: “My involvement in this project has made discover that I have a talent to act. I can now express myself better and cope better in the society without abusing drugs. “

Head, Department of Theatre and Media Arts, FUOYE, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, said: “The use of drama in this instance points to the healing power of Theatre. It is a powerful tool connecting performance as a tool for helping people understand themselves and take steps to change certain behaviors.”

Nasir said: “The society is bedevilled with so many ills which adversely affects individual and communal growth. Part of the societal decadence as recent research reveals is drug and substance abuse, which the youths have seriously keyed into.

“This of course is a bad omen for the country because as future leaders, one can only imagine the fate of the country. Also, as lecturers, we come across many students who take different substances ranging from weeds to cocaine. This development then made it expedient to commence on more research and attempt to aid the treatment of those undergoing treatment through the practice of dramatherapy and inform those who are yet to be admitted about dangers inherent in drug and substance abuse.

“It is believed that this exercise will aid the rehabilitation process of those undergoing rehab and also serve as a form of edutainment to others with similar mindset. The primary duties of academicians are teaching, research and community development.”

Bakare said: “The incessant abuse of drugs and other substances among today’s youths is alarming. In an era where we are desperately trying to re-evaluate and rebuild our nation it would be counter-intuitive to ignore the current state of those we claim to be building for and who we expect to take over from us. Leaders of tomorrow we call them and yet we look the other way as their minds and lives are being eaten away by these vices.

“This project was informed by our conviction that we can no longer continue to look away and the theater being a tool for both social commentary and activism could be used to influence a change.

“The aim of the project was to use theatre, being a field we are most familiar with, to rehabilitate drug abuse victims. As well as, use theatre as a preventive mechanism in the war against drug and substance abuse. We also aim to reiterate the existence of this menace in the minds of constituted authorities to facilitate the making and implementation of policies that will help to curb these issues.

“Effects of these kinds of projects unravel in ripples. Drug abuse is not something that can be won over by just a project regardless of how well implemented. We believe the greatest achievement of the project has been the impact it has had directly on the institution we worked with.”