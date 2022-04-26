From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Tuesday called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to collaborate with sister agencies and go after illicit drug peddlers in the state.

According to him, the centrality of Gombe State in the Northeast region makes it a preferred destination for drug peddling and abuse. Hence, he assured that his administration is committed to working with the agency to combat the menace of sales and use of illicit drugs in the State.

The Governor stated this while speaking when he received the new zonal commander in charge of zone B of the NDLEA which comprises of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States.

While noting the clear correlation between the use of drugs and crimes, the Governor called on other security agencies to be watchful of flashpoints in the State. He said, “Gombe State sits at the centre of the North-east and therefore becomes an easy access for all manner of people including the good and the bad ones”.

Speaking earlier, the zonal commander of the NDLEA, Idris Mohammed Bello appreciated Governor Inuwa Yahaya for assisting the State office of the Agency to carry out its constitutional responsibility.

He equally noted the spectrums of youth empowerment in the State, describing it as a subtle and intelligent method of fighting drug abuse among the younger ones.

Idris also stated that the time has come for all Nigerians to get involved in the fight against drugs abuse, saying the agency cannot do it all alone.

He observed that most of the State commands are constrained due to lack of funds and logistics and therefore appealed to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to consider giving some interventions in this regard, particularly at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre of the Agency.