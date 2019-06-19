The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised the alarm that Kwara State has the highest rate of drug abuse in the North.

The agency has urged all to be in the vanguard of reducing and eradicating drug abuse in the country.

Kwara Commander of NDLEA, Dandi Emmanuel, said this in Ilorin, the state capital, when he addressed newsmen; as part of activities to mark this year’s international day against drug abuse.

The event was organised by the state command, in collaboration with the Kwara State Drug Control Committee.

Emmanuel added that, in the last one year, the command has seized 4,290.471 kilogrammess of drugs in the state.

Giving the breakdown, the commander said 4,214.45 kilogrammes and 76.825 kilogrammes of cannabis and psychotropic drugs were seized in the year under review.

He added that suspects, comprising 77 male and 14 females were also arrested between July 2018 and June this year.

Said he: “The command is in partnership with the state Drug Control Committee (KWSDCC) in the area of sensitisation and advocacy programmes in the state. We commend the efforts of the committee.

“The committee, against all financial obstacles, becomes the best among its contemporaries in Nigeria.

“The committee has been selected to be a pilot standing committee for the entire North Central, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It means that other states in the North Central and FCT will learn from Kwara, in their efforts to combat drug menace in their respective states.

“This feat is worth celebrating and a recognition of the state government efforts in drugs control.”

State Chairperson of KWSDCC, Mrs. Barakat Olanrewaju, decried the menace of drug abuse, adding that the consequences.

Represented by Grace Aliyu, Mrs. Olarewaju said: “it is expedient for all to collaborate with NDLEA, to overcome the scourge ravaging the entire fabric of the nations of the world, especially Nigeria.

“The committee’s work is continuous in nature and, in conjunction with NDLEA, has taken anti-drug sensitisation programmes to schools, worship centres, communities and market places in the state. The committee also built the capacity of new members in drug control strategies.”