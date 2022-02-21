Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Hon. Muazu Maifata, has said partnering with security agencies in the state to apprehend youths who engage in drug abuse would go a long way in curbing crime in the state.

He made the disclosure on Sunday in Lafia while speaking to journalist saying

most youths of the LGA were no longer focused as expected by their parents and guardians because of their consistent abuse of drugs which was why he sort the assistance of security agencies to address the menace.

Maifata who is alos the Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, also explained the need for the youths to be focused on their education and have a means of livelihood.

“we are collaborating actively with security agencies in Lafia LGA which is the state capital to ensure that the intake of drugs among the teeming youths is drastically reduced if not totally eradicated.” He added.

Reacting to the concerned of the Internally Displaced Persons who are still in the various camps in some parts of the LGA after a recent crisis involving herders and Tiv farmers, the council boss promised that the IDPs would be relocated back to their ancestral homes before the year’s farming season.

“We are doing our best to address the issues of the IDPs and ensure that they return to their homes before the farming season.

He added that he had directed the overseer of Lafia East Development Area to go and examine the situation with a view to providing a lasting solution to the challenges that they are facing.