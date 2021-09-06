By Lukman Olabiyi

As part of effort to curb drug abuse among youths, Lagos State Government (LASG) yesterday disclosed that it has mobilized over 1,000 celebrities to join the campaign against menace.

Apart from mobilizing the celebrities for the campaign , the state government also revealed that is currently building a large capacity rehabilitation centre which will be the biggest in Africa.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond made these known on Monday at a Press Conference to unveil the official launch of a platform, tagged “Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance” designed to engage youth in productive ventures.

Hammond lamented the effects of the increasing rate of drug abuse among youths in the country, said the state government is much aware of the menace and has been taking proactive measures to confront its impacts on the society.

She affirmed that the state would be unrelenting in the measures to tackle the menace.

“There is a lot of intervention around drug abuse. We are building one of the largest rehabilitation centre in Africa currently as we speak, very soon it will be completed”, she said.

According to her, the proposed program:” Youths Alliance”, was a unique occasion aimed at amplifying and repositioning the broad tendencies of youths for common good with broad engagement with the government.

“The birth of this lofty initiative – the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance emerged from our conviction that youth represent formidable and potent force through which positive impact can be made in all sphere of human endeavours and where meaningful engagements with them is a prerequisite for achieving the Greater Lagos Agenda and by extension the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

“As a government that recognises the value of collaboration and engagement, we are establishing a clear and enduring pathway for meaningful youth participation in governance and in shaping the future they so much desire while at the same time providing them with required support and enabling environment to thrive,” she said.