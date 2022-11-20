From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Advocate for Global Peace Forum International (AGPFI), an NGO, would hold a two days sensitisation seminar on November 22 and 23 for security agents and students with their proprietors on the dangers of hard drug intake and abuse.

Briefing newsmen on the choice of the participants for training, Dr Fortune Obikwere, on behalf of the Patron of AGPFI, Eze Damian Obinigwe, explained that they are more vulnerable and therefore stressed that it will help in fostering peace and tackling insecurity challenges.

“It is not by mistake we chose this class of people, our security agents are supposed to help us to apprehend those taking these drugs but they take it too, which makes the hunter becomes the hunted in this case, so they both need to be managed” Obikwere explained.

Obikwere noted that the training is targeted at over one million students in the state from the age of 15 to 20 to completely comprehend the adverse effects of drug intake.

He further pointed out that this clearly made the organisers include their proprietors as participants in the training.