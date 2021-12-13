From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Garba Abari, the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that drug abuse by some Nigerians, especially youths is responsible for increase in crime in the country.

Abari said this in Nsukka during sensitisation meetings organised by the agency for artisans in Nsukka Industrial Site, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said drug abuse was responsible for rise in armed banditry, kidnapping, political thuggery, rape, and other crimes in the country.

“Records available show alarming rate of drug abuse by the general public especially youths, this has become a source of worry not only to government but to Nigerians.

“Surveys and experience have shown that taking of illicit drugs are associated with virtually all anti-social behaviours and crimes.

“Taking of illicit drugs like Cocaine, cannabis, heroine, Tramadol, Codien, methamphetamine or Crystal Meth popularly called mkpuru mmiri within the South East trigger people to engage in armed robbery, rape, banditry, kidnapping political thuggery and other violent crimes, “he said.

The DG who was represented by Mrs Ifeyinwa Ugwu, the Director of NOA in Enugu State said the objective of the event was to educate artisans and general public to shun drug abuse and other related vices as well as let them know the harmful effects of using illicit drugs and substances.

“Crimes will reduce drastically in the country should Nigerians shun illicit drugs and the country will be a better place for everybody,” he said.

The NOA boss said parents, religious leaders , traditional rulers and school teachers were expected to play more vital roles in order to win the war against drug abuse and security challenges in the country.

“Parents, traditional rulers, religious religious leaders and teachers should always remind youths of the adverse effect of drug abuse,” he said.

In a remark Mr Tommy Akpan, the Assistant Commander Narcotic, Nsukka Area Command, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) advised Nigerians to avoid intake of hard drugs as they could lead to untimely death, madness and other dangerous consequences.

“To stay alive and be a responsible person we must avoid illicit drugs like cocaine, cannabis, heroine, Tramadol, Codien and Crystal Meth.

“Crystal Meth popularly called mkpuru mmiri in igbo is presently the substance causing serious health problems and damage among youths in the country.

“If you know anybody taking any of these drugs stop going closer to such person so that he or she will not lure you into drug abuse.

“Contact NDLEA if you know anybody taking these drugs, the agency will treat every information provided in confidence by not disclosing your identity “he said.

Responding, Mr Chukwudi Omeje, the Chairman of Nsukka Mechanic Industrial Site, commended NOA for the sensitisation which he said had made them to know many dangers associated with drug abuse.

Omeje said he would continue to use various meetings of the Nsukka mechanics to spread the massage of adverse effects of drug abuse.

“I am happy on this sensitisation organized by NOA to educate us on the dangers of drug abuse.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“I and my executives will do our best to continue to preach this massage in all our meetings and other events,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .