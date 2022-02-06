JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A nongovernmental organization, Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA) has warned of a spike in the abuse and usage of illicit drugs in the country as the 2023 elections get closer.

The programme manager of CRISA, Mr. Nsidibe Francis, who disclosed this during a media roundtable at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said research by the organization indicated that cases of drug abuse would rise astronomically during the forthcoming electioneering.

While appealing to the federal and state governments and other relevant agencies to partner CRISA to mount sensitization programmes across the country ahead of the polls, Francis said;

“government needs to change its approach to tackling drug-related issues. Rather than criminalize and punish abusers they should engage our services to sensitize and treat patients.”

He revealed that the organization intends to build a residential treatment centre for the treatment of people suffering from after effects of substance abuse.

“CRISA is a counseling and research centre for the treatment of persons affected by the abuse of hard drugs and substances.

“The centre was established 32 years ago and we have treated close to 700 since 2016. We are planning to build a residential treatment centre.

“What we currently have are drop-in centres where patients come and receive treatment and go back”, he said.

Earlier, the executive director of CRISA, Professor Isidore Obot said that an estimated 14.3 million people (aged 15-64 years) in the country had used drugs excluding alcohol and tobacco.