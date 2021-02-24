From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Stakeholders in Enugu State have decried the spate of drug abuse in the state including in the correctional centres where drug prevalence was put at 20 percent.

A recent survey in the five states of the South East showed that Enugu came second to Imo in terms of drug prevalence.

But Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has vowed that the State government would not relent in its fight against consumption of drugs and illicit substances in the state.

At a town hall meeting organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); a traditional ruler, Igwe Okey Ogbodo from Isi-Uzo LGA, lamented that the communities were at the receiving end of drug abuse by the youth.

Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor on Drugs and Narcotics, Pius Chidiebere, said government was determined to forge synergy among all the stakeholders with a view to arresting the growing scourge.

Also, the NDLEA State Commander, Abdul Abdullahi, said the collaboration will among other things engender volunteering of information as well as help to sensitise the public on the dangers of drug use.

He disclosed that in spite of the concerted efforts of agency in the fight against drug, incidence of drug abuse and trafficking appeared to be making serious in road, thereby threatening the foundation of the society.

According to him, in the last one year, “the command arrested a total of 116 suspects comprising of 112 males and four females; with seizure of 2.5 tons of cannabis sativa, 76.5 grammes of cocaine, 3.44 grammes of heroine, 119.45 grammes of methamphetamine and 30 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances.”

Abdullahi stated that out of the 116 arrests, 29 convictions were secured while 14 clients were undergoing rehabilitation at the command’s centre.