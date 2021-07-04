For the former British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, drug addiction is a devil’s point of contact that leads to a sorrowful end.

The ex-pugilist turned-cleric made this declaration on the heels of the alleged murder of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer, Super TV by Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, 21-year-old student of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, who confessed to have taken ‘Roofies’ (rohypnol) along with Ataga before both engaged in marathon sex.

According to Oboh, youths must be discouraged from taking drugs in whatever form. “Our youths are now addicted to illegal substances like rohypnol, swinol, tramadol, ice, emzor, five, Arizona, loud, colorado, emzyolyn and even local gin (ogogoro). Even awopa, when it becomes addictive, it can be dangerous too. So, we must discourage our youths from taking drugs and make sure the drug dealers are arrested and prosecuted.

“We must teach our youths including adults, who still have the youthful spirit of getting high, to run away from this evil. The truth is that the producers of killer drugs are not only out to make money, they are out for the destruction of our youths as well. One thing we must not forget is that many evil crimes that happen, there must be a point of contact, which is an illegal substance that makes people high. This is the devil’s point of contact to a sorrowful end for the user,” Apostle Oboh maintained.

