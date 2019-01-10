Dr Bibbi Oluranti
Dear Dr.,
I smoke and drink excessively. I’m also into marijuana, cocaine and heroin and other drugs, like tramadol. I don’t like how my life is going. What can you or medical science do to help me?
– Yusufu Atiluka, Nasarawa
Dear Yusufu,
Michael Cartwright, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Addiction Centers, and the organisation say American Addiction Centers recognise that addiction — whether involving alcohol, prescription drugs, and illicit drugs — is a disease. It’s not enough to say,
‘I want a better life.’ Merely dreaming about living in grandeur will never get you there. You have to see it specifically, visualising yourself there now.”
By this they mean you must take action NOW. We take a big picture approach to addiction treatment — by addressing each client as a whole person. We work to consider how factors, such as your lifestyle, environment, health, and co-occurring mental health disorders may play a part in your addiction involving drugs or alcohol. By partnering with you and your loved ones throughout the rehabilitation process, we can prepare you for recovery by customising a programme of research-based addiction therapy, individualised treatment, and aftercare planning designed to anticipate the challenges you may encounter. Our treatment doesn’t just focus on the problem of your substance use. We use a positive, hopeful approach that focuses on bringing out your individual strengths, motivation, and desire to make positive changes in your life.
If you successfully complete our 90-day inpatient treatment programme, we guarantee you’ll stay clean and sober, or you can return for a complimentary 30-days of treatment.
Most people don't know that generally, psychiatric hospitals solve the problems of illnesses of the mind and mentation beautifully. If you are really interested for yourself or for your loved one and can't get to any psychiatric hospital, you can contact us and receive appropriate help.
Losing my erection: Can’t make love
Dear Doctor,
I have a problem that is multi-pronged. It all started last year when I was hospitalised due to bronchial pneumonia. I recovered to find out I no longer had a job. This took its toll on me among other disappointments. I tried making love to my fiance a month after my illness, but discovered, to my chagrin, that anytime
I attempted wearing a condom, I lost my erection. All subsequent moves to get it back results in involuntary emission.
Initially, I thought it was a result of the illness; so I waited for another month before trying again and the same thing happened. I tried again the third time and it became worse. By this time, my fiance had already lost patience with me and broke up.
Again, that first month, my fiance showed me a lab result that she had scanty growth of staphylococcus and candidiasis. At first, I was worried, but I remembered that I just came out of the hospital where many tests were carried before my subsequent treatment. Since the doctor didn’t mention anything like that, I just shrugged it off.
Could this be related to the problem at hand? I thought it was more of psychological than physical, since I was kind of depressed. I have already encountered worse emotional problem before and my sexual performance was not in any way affected; so I was really disappointed that it is happening to me now, especially when I’ve promised never to make love without a condom until I get married. I tried sorting things out with my fiancé but she seems to be so sure that the episode will repeat itself and since the last day she no longer loves me.
I am really worried about this development. Please advise me as it is affecting me emotionally, and has ruined my love life. In fact, it is worse than my unemployed predicament. I would be very much obliged if you could send your prognosis of the situation to my e-mail address as I will be travelling to a location where getting a newspaper to read is not easy.
– Humuani Wa’Salaam, Maiduguri
Dear HS,
If you simply send an e mail to [email protected] you will get a full understanding of how to sort yourself out. You have Chronic Prostatitis (CPR); that’s all. This condition does all what you have reported and more – lowers sperm count and causes male infertility. So it negatively affects both virility (ability to be a stud – be powerful on the bed and really do your woman to satisfaction) and fertility (ability to impregnate a woman and father kids). The germs you mentioned above – Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans – happen to be major culprits in causing the disease along with Escherichia coli. Others include klebsiella, proteus mirabilis and other gram negative bacterial organisms. Your condition will not go away unless you treat it and treatment is not straightforward as many physicians fail to cure it. Quite a number feel it’s just a question of psychology and others think you do not get any sexual effects when you have CPR or in other words, CPR causes no sexual complaints.
The truth is that the disease cripples a man sexually – fewer rounds than before, loss of sexual hunger or libido, weakened morning erection, soft erection, premature ejaculation, lowered sperm count, frequent night encounters with sex called wet dreams, etc. The psychological angle has some truth to it but not in the way surmised (frequent failure with women eventually makes a man avoid women and sex) and in some cases, you need spiritual help to tackle the sex in dreams complication. Treatment is not simple. You need prolonged treatment with appropriate and high dose antibiotics and a few other bits of deep understanding of both the mind and the spirit to tackle the disease successfully, which we do very well.
If you follow our prescriptions and advise you will get rid of it.
Things crawling all over me
l have a tingling feeling down my left arm. It feels like l’ve walked through cob webs. Do you know what would cause that? Last night, I felt a crawling feeling under my scalp. I am a male and bald. I requested my wife to check what is crawling on my head. She said nothing was crawling on my head. Yet I was feeling the crawling on the left side of my head, starting at the back moving forward on the left side of my Head. It was so real and yet nothing could be seen. I felt all the crawling under my scalp.
