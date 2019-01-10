Dear HS,

If you simply send an e mail to [email protected] you will get a full understanding of how to sort yourself out. You have Chronic Prostatitis (CPR); that’s all. This condition does all what you have reported and more – lowers sperm count and causes male infertility. So it negatively affects both virility (ability to be a stud – be powerful on the bed and really do your woman to satisfaction) and fertility (ability to impregnate a woman and father kids). The germs you mentioned above – Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans – happen to be major culprits in causing the disease along with Escherichia coli. Others include klebsiella, proteus mirabilis and other gram negative bacterial organisms. Your condition will not go away unless you treat it and treatment is not straightforward as many physicians fail to cure it. Quite a number feel it’s just a question of psychology and others think you do not get any sexual effects when you have CPR or in other words, CPR causes no sexual complaints.

The truth is that the disease cripples a man sexually – fewer rounds than before, loss of sexual hunger or libido, weakened morning erection, soft erection, premature ejaculation, lowered sperm count, frequent night encounters with sex called wet dreams, etc. The psychological angle has some truth to it but not in the way surmised (frequent failure with women eventually makes a man avoid women and sex) and in some cases, you need spiritual help to tackle the sex in dreams complication. Treatment is not simple. You need prolonged treatment with appropriate and high dose antibiotics and a few other bits of deep understanding of both the mind and the spirit to tackle the disease successfully, which we do very well.

If you follow our prescriptions and advise you will get rid of it. Just call the helplines

Things crawling all over me

l have a tingling feeling down my left arm. It feels like l’ve walked through cob webs. Do you know what would cause that? Last night, I felt a crawling feeling under my scalp. I am a male and bald. I requested my wife to check what is crawling on my head. She said nothing was crawling on my head. Yet I was feeling the crawling on the left side of my head, starting at the back moving forward on the left side of my Head. It was so real and yet nothing could be seen. I felt all the crawling under my scalp.