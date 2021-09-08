From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Ali Aji Janga, has warned that any police officer caught dealing with illicit drugs or fraternising with high profile criminals would be prosecuted and jailed if convicted.

Janga, who made this known while addressing police officers at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, during a familiarisation tour to the Kebbi State Police Command, said that investigation by the police had revealed that some police officers collaborate with criminals and aid drugs traffickers.

According to him, lots of ‘police officers are involving in illicit drugs. If you are caught, there will be no mercy for such a person. Don’t aid the criminals to escape. Any officer found guilty of such offence will be prosecuted according to police rules.’

Janga, who also advised the officers to mingle with the general public to gather information, noted that without information, the police cannot succeed.

‘If we have good intelligence gathering, our challenges in Nigeria will be minimal. Don’t isolate yourself from the general public, mix up with society so that you can get information. All the DPOs at the various units should not close your doors against the civilians who are coming to your office. Through them, you can get vital information that could help the police to succeed,’ the AIG stated.

He urged officers to be good representatives of the Force, stressing that they collaborate with other security authorities without rancour.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Baba, informed the AIG that the Command had recorded significant achievements in reducing crimes to the barest minimum.