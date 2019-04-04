George Onyejiuwa, Owerri A female undergraduate students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Onyinyechi who has been on life support at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri after allegedly partaking in a curtail of illicit drugs which included Tramadol, Codeine, Indian Hemp and Vodka is still in a coma. Before now, three male students of the institution, simply identified as Ugochukwu, Uche and Aka were found dead at a private student lodge located at Umuchima, Ihiagwa, Owerri North LGA, Imo State on Tuesday, after alleging also taking an overdose of drugs before having a sex romp with Onyinyechi. Four of students were reported to have taken a mixture of Tramadol, codeine, Vodka and India hemp during the action. Two died instantly while the third male died in the hospital on Wednesday with the only lady among them landing in the hospital where she is now placed on life support. According to a source at the federal medical facility, the condition of the female student is very critical given the damage was done to her system by the drugs. He feared that she might have suffered severe brain damage and the collapse of vital organs. The medical official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “The condition of the lady is very critical because she is yet to get out of a coma since Tuesday when she was brought into FMC. “I think her vital organs have been severely damaged including her brain as a result of the impact of the drugs. She is still on a life support machine and we pray that she survives this.” When our reporter visited the private students’ lodge at Umuchima, some of the students who are living there were seen discussing the ugly incident in groups. But none of them agreed to speak to the press. Reply Forward