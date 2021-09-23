By Steve Agbota

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that drug peddlers and money launderers are now using imported Tokunbo vehicles to bring in illicit drugs into the country.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Agents (ANLCA) as an Ambassador for War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), its Chairman/ Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said that drug dealers now devise this method to evade arrest by security agencies at the port.

Marwa, who was represented by the Apapa Port Area Commander, Mr. Samuel Gadzama, noted that the constant interception of containers at the port was as a result of drug peddlers and money launderers, adding that the agency has started working on the training or local dogs as sniffers in the spirit of promoting Ease of Doing Business.

Speaking at the event, he described ANLCA as an association that has zero tolerance for drug abuse in the country, saying that ANLCA has over the years proven to be a body that frowns against anything illegal and also proven to be a major stakeholder in the fight against drug abuse.

