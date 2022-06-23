From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised the alarm over rate of drug peddling by youths in the State.

The State commandant, Reuben Apeh who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Owerri, the State capital in commemoration of the 2022 International day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking also disclosed that 218 suspects were arrested between July 2021 and June 2022 in the State.

From his breakdown, 171 of the suspects were male while 47 he added are female. Apeh also gave the total number of hard drug seizure within the period as 1471.314 kilograms.

He further said that many of the suspects arrested have been arraigned and convicted for drug related offences at the Federal High Court ,within the period ,51 suspects were convicted while 145 charged have their cases pending in court.

He said “Within the period under review, the activities of drug peddlers in Imo State has become so alarming and increasingly becoming sophisticated among the younger segments of the State population.