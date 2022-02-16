From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained Deputy Commissioner of Police and suspended Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Commander, Abba Kyari (DCP), is currently undergoing interrogation by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over his involvement in the Brazil-Ethiopia- Nigeria drugs ring and deal to compromise 25 kilograms of cocaine in the custody of NDLEA.

Kyari was arrested on Monday by the police after he was declared wanted by the NDLEA over the alleged drug deal.

According to competent sources at the NDLEA, the grilling exercise, which is in line with lawful practices, will last till today.

The agency has equally extended its investigation to officials allegedly linked to the bust drug deal as requested by the Inspector General of Police, Akali Baba.

The agency said it believes strongly that DCP Kyari was a member of a drug cartel that operated the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needed to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor.