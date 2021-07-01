By Lukman Olabiyi

Ex-vice chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area (LGA), Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, was, yesterday, remanded in prison pending the determination of a bail application he filed before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

Justice Ayokunle Faji ordered remand of the accused after he pleaded not guilty to the charge bordering on drug trafficking preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Kehinde was alleged of exporting 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine.

In the charge number: FHC/L/99c/2021, instituted NDLEA, its lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, told the judge that Kehinde committed the offence on July 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London-Heathrow, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The judge was further informed that the defendant, “without lawful authority exported 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine, a narcotic drug” that is prohibited in the country.

However, as a result of the former LGA’s plea, his counsel, Olasupo Shasore SAN, hinted to Justice Faji that a bail application had been filed before the court, adding that the NDLEA had filed a reply to the said application.

Shasore urged the court to admit the defendant to bail on liberal terms because the offence for which he was charged is a bailable one.

But the prosecution counsel opposed him, praying the court to refuse the bail application because of the gravity of the offence.

Justice Faji adjourned the ruling till July 16, and remanded the defendant in prison custody.

