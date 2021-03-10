Leaders of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) have expressed their support for Nigeria’s renewed fight against drug abuse being coordinated by Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), even as they seek to partner with the agency in its action against illicit drugs.

Speaking when he led national executive members of the forum on a visit to Gen. Marwa yesterday in Abuja, National President of the AYF, Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, said northern youths decided to support the war against drugs because young Nigerians had become high consumers of narcotics.

“The Arewa Youth Forum is here to seek ways to partner with the agency in the advocacy and fight against drugs with special focus at treatment and after care, family/parenting, community, school systems, advocacy and sensitisation to all groups through traditional institutions, religious bodies, media, NGOs, CSOs, state and local governments, among others.”

He said he was at the agency to present their concept note on a proposed project called ‘Arewa Youth Forum Drug Free Community Project (AYF-DFCP).

Marwa described AYF as a youth group he had known soon after he left Lagos as military administrator.

“It’s a reputable, sincere and committed body that means well for the youths in the north and the entire country.” He said the issue of drug scourge is in the front burner in the country, “because it is an issue that doesn’t discriminate between north and south, youths and adults, and unless we stand up collectively this problem may put us under.”

He assured that drug menace is not beyond redemption or a hopeless situation, and commended the youths for their efforts and initiative, adding that the agency would partner with them.