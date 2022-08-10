From John Adams, Minna

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Eniola Emmanuel who was dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force few years ago is among 61 suspected drug traffickers that have been convicted and sentenced to various jail term in Niger state between .January and July this year.

The DPO was convicted alongside his accomplice, one Monday George Chika for being in possession 168kg of Cannabis, popularly refers to as Indian hemp, and are to spend 24 months each in the Minna Correctional Centre.

The duo and 59 others were sentenced to the prison terms by a federal High Court Judge Justice Aminu Garba which sat in Minna.

The dismissed DPO it was learnt was sacked from the Ondo state Command of Nigeria Police Force NPF for gross misdemenor and was arrested for drug trafficking by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Niger state Command early this year.

Also Justice Aminu Garba convicted the duo of Sani Sule and Yussuf Shehu for trafficking in hard drugs weighing 226 KG.while Eze John was sentenced to 30months prison term for similar offence.

Eze John in addition to his conviction has forfeited his vehicle a Volkswagon Sharon with registration number ABJ897AL to the Federal Government.

State Commander of the NDLEA Mr Haruna Kwetishe who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna as part of the activities of the command in the last six months, said the other convicts are to spend between six and 30 months each in Correctional Centers for being in possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

According to the commandant, all the accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them, adding that between January and July this year, a total of 78 arrests were made by the Command.

Kwetishe however hinted that the operatives of the Command have begun raiding black spots in Minna, thee state capital with a view to arrest miscreants that have been making life unbearable for the people.

He expressed gratitude to the National Chairman of the NDLEA Brigadier General Buba Marwa rtd for the support being given to the state command which has made the job easier saying ” With Marwa things are getting better” before also expressing gratitude to the state government for supporting the Agency.